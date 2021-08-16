© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6 US Companies owned by China that you didn’t know about; US China talk Taiwan in high level meeting
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
81 views • August 16, 2021
Some of America’s most iconic brands are owned by Chinese firms. We explore how the Chinese Communist Party’s fingerprints are on your screens, in your grocery stores, and in technology companies critical to U.S. national security.
The U.S. may be taking up new ways to counter Beijing. The CIA is reportedly considering building a mission center for directly countering the Communist Regime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpY8waWFfcs
China in Focus - NTD
⭕️ Watch the special report on #EpochTV👉https://ept.ms/3fYhZEQ
⭕️ Get 10 videos FREE with just your email at EpochTV👉 https://ept.ms/3rFlzIK
⭕️ Support the China news you can't find anywhere else. No censorship. Visit our new own platform: EPOCH TV👉 http://epochtv.com/chinainfocus
⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch👉 https://ept.ms/3fXjymW
The U.S. may be taking up new ways to counter Beijing. The CIA is reportedly considering building a mission center for directly countering the Communist Regime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpY8waWFfcs
China in Focus - NTD
⭕️ Watch the special report on #EpochTV👉https://ept.ms/3fYhZEQ
⭕️ Get 10 videos FREE with just your email at EpochTV👉 https://ept.ms/3rFlzIK
⭕️ Support the China news you can't find anywhere else. No censorship. Visit our new own platform: EPOCH TV👉 http://epochtv.com/chinainfocus
⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch👉 https://ept.ms/3fXjymW
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.