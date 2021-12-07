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The Queen's Evil Agenda
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556 views • December 07, 2021
In this shocking video, Miguel Hayworth, exposes the Queen's evil agenda . Viewers will be left in no doubt that Elizebeth II has willingly failed to be our Defender of the Faith. Our Queen has, in my opinion, misused Royal Assent to bring in much evil to our beloved England. Our politics are become satanic.
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