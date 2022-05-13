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Kate Shemirani, Milton Keynes meeting with John O'Looney, UK Undertaker.
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73 views • May 13, 2022
Kate Shemirani, Milton Keynes meeting with John O'Looney, UK Undertaker.
https://rumble.com/v14kfbr-kate-shemirani-milton-keynes-meeting-with-john-olooney-uk-undertaker..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Two popular pro-active people based in the UK in this fight against the Clot Shot and the tyranny. 'The natural nurse in a toxic world" meets up with undertaker John O'loony to offer quick fire advice about the Jab after John has gone on record by reporting record numbers of deaths adverse reactions to the Jab. John is instrumental in contributing evidence in the Metropolitan Police Investigation, which he is fighting to keep on the rails and has asked them to reconsider their decision to throw the complaint out. Preventing the course of justice and blocking evidence is a possible way to motivate the net back on with their investigation.
DONT WHATEVER YOU DO TAKE THE POISON SHOT.
Original Source:-
https://t.me/marksteele5g/6580
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Kate Shemirani, John O'Looney, Protect Your Children
https://rumble.com/v14kfbr-kate-shemirani-milton-keynes-meeting-with-john-olooney-uk-undertaker..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Two popular pro-active people based in the UK in this fight against the Clot Shot and the tyranny. 'The natural nurse in a toxic world" meets up with undertaker John O'loony to offer quick fire advice about the Jab after John has gone on record by reporting record numbers of deaths adverse reactions to the Jab. John is instrumental in contributing evidence in the Metropolitan Police Investigation, which he is fighting to keep on the rails and has asked them to reconsider their decision to throw the complaint out. Preventing the course of justice and blocking evidence is a possible way to motivate the net back on with their investigation.
DONT WHATEVER YOU DO TAKE THE POISON SHOT.
Original Source:-
https://t.me/marksteele5g/6580
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Kate Shemirani, John O'Looney, Protect Your Children
Keywords
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