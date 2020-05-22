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Let's Help a Dude Out | GoFundMe Campaign
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71 views • May 22, 2020
Marcus Somerville has been trapped in the Philippines since the 15th of March, thanks to the Kung Flu. He's completely run out of money and has no access to his emergency funds in Australia. He's set up a GoFundMe to make sure he doesn't wind up destitute and homeless. Let's help him out.
https://bit.ly/2A0Lsfn
https://bit.ly/2A0Lsfn
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