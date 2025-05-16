J.D. Dunn She Just Started Liking Cheating Songs Medicine Show Memories with Randall Franks

https://DocTommyScott.com https://RandallFranks.com

Please Share: "Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories is hosted by Randall Franks (Officer Randy Goode from TV's "In the Heat of the Night"), the show’s final co-star, and features a 1980 performance by J.D. Dunn of "She Just Started Liking Cheating Songs" (c/ BMI). The Georgia performance of the Last Real Old Time Medicine Show was its last of the 1980 season. Some performing on stage for Scott is Scotty Lee, Gaines Blevins, J.D. Dunn and Darrell Sayer.

