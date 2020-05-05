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Costco & Kroger rationing meat amid coronavirus shortage fears!?!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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84 views • May 05, 2020
Costco, Kroger and other grocery chains are rationing the amount of meat customers can buy at one time as processing at U.S. meat plants has slowed down or stopped completely because of the coronavirus.

Costco, a chain known for letting customers buy in bulk, is limiting purchases to three items per member of beef, pork and poultry products.
Regional chains Food Lion and Wegmans are cracking down on customers trying to stock up, too.

Food Lion has limited meat purchases since mid-April, a spokesperson told FOX Business. Wegmans is limiting customers to two items each of ground beef and boneless, skinless chicken breast, WHEC reported.

Such limits could mean customers must go out to buy food more often. Walmart and Sam's Club are also limiting customers' meat purchases, WKRC reported.
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