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Gov of NY Now Announces New Covid Religion, Says God Orders You to Take Experimental Shot
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111 views • September 29, 2021
A day ahead of New York’s vaccine mandate deadline, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) attended a church service, where she told Christian worshippers the vaccine had been delivered straight from God. Alex Jones breaks down the new religion of the authoritarian fascist Left. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-york-gov-hochul-tells-christian-worshippers-god-wants-you-to-be-vaccinated/
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