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Former Black Lives Matter Ferguson Organizer, Chaziel Sunz exposed BLM, Democrats, ANTIFA, etc.
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71 views • June 07, 2020
Former Black Lives Matter Ferguson Organizer, Chaziel Sunz exposed BLM, Democrats, ANTIFA, etc. In 2017, Chaziel Sunz shined the light on who pays for ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, what the plan is of the Democratic Party using the groups.
2017 Article stating he was a BLM Organizer despite what his FB page says now: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017...
Disclaimer: This video is not making accusations of guilt. We do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. Our understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use since this video is in the public domain, however given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.
2017 Article stating he was a BLM Organizer despite what his FB page says now: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017...
Disclaimer: This video is not making accusations of guilt. We do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. Our understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use since this video is in the public domain, however given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.
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