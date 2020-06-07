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Former Black Lives Matter Ferguson Organizer, Chaziel Sunz exposed BLM, Democrats, ANTIFA, etc.
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71 views • June 07, 2020
Former Black Lives Matter Ferguson Organizer, Chaziel Sunz exposed BLM, Democrats, ANTIFA, etc. In 2017, Chaziel Sunz shined the light on who pays for ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, what the plan is of the Democratic Party using the groups.

2017 Article stating he was a BLM Organizer despite what his FB page says now: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017...

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democratsantifaetcformer black lives matter ferguson organizerchaziel sunz exposed blm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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