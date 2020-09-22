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Theories, Evidence & Bombshells - Corey's Digs
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26 views • September 22, 2020
Corey wraps up some vital evidence, incredible bombshells, and her theories on the battle for a vaccine, Trump vs Gates’ strategies, mandates and restrictions, their long game, upcoming elections, and potential increase in riots, in this video. She connects and points to a lot of information that paints a bigger picture and indicates potential actions moving forward.
Resource links to all articles & reports below.
SUPPORT & FOLLOW COREY'S DIGS:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/coreysdigs
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/CoreyDigs
Get Your Digs! https://teespring.com/stores/coreys-digs
Get Your Off-Grid & Camping Essentials: https://coreyscamp.com
Investigative Reports & Resources: https://www.coreysdigs.com/
The Bookshop - Download Reports: https://www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoreysDigs
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Coreysdigs
RESOURCE LINKS:
Why a COVID-19 Vaccine Likely Won't Happen Anytime Soon
https://www.coreysdigs.com/opinion/wh...
Investigations & The Battle for A Vaccine
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
FDA in Hot Seat by Senators’ Demands on HCQ and HHS Pulling Rank on Tests
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
COVID-19: The Coverup, The Cure, and Key Evidence
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
DOJ Nursing Home Investigation
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/depart...
Nashville Mayor's Office COVID-19 Emails
https://web.archive.org/web/202009171...
Newsweek Coverup of Fox17's Report on Nashville
https://archive.is/XI1ym
HHS Official Accuses CDC Scientists of Plotting Against Trump
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare...
CDC Violates Presidential Order with Critical Race Theory Training Program
https://christopherrufo.com/cdc-viola...
Presidential Order on CRT
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content...
Bill Gates Wonders Whether FDA Can Be Trusted on a Covid Vaccine
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
US Supreme Court: Trump Vows to Nominate a Woman as Ginsburg's Replacement
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can...
TOOLS FOR DIGGERS:
Background Search Database: https://bit.ly/2VGKsmB
BIG Resources: https://www.coreysdigs.com/resources/
Declassified Docs: https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-file-d...
VPN: https://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id...
Encrypted Email: https://proton.go2cloud.org/SH68
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video intro created by And We Know: https://www.youtube.com/user/gunnytorres
Resource links to all articles & reports below.
SUPPORT & FOLLOW COREY'S DIGS:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/coreysdigs
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/CoreyDigs
Get Your Digs! https://teespring.com/stores/coreys-digs
Get Your Off-Grid & Camping Essentials: https://coreyscamp.com
Investigative Reports & Resources: https://www.coreysdigs.com/
The Bookshop - Download Reports: https://www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoreysDigs
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Coreysdigs
RESOURCE LINKS:
Why a COVID-19 Vaccine Likely Won't Happen Anytime Soon
https://www.coreysdigs.com/opinion/wh...
Investigations & The Battle for A Vaccine
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
FDA in Hot Seat by Senators’ Demands on HCQ and HHS Pulling Rank on Tests
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
COVID-19: The Coverup, The Cure, and Key Evidence
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
DOJ Nursing Home Investigation
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/depart...
Nashville Mayor's Office COVID-19 Emails
https://web.archive.org/web/202009171...
Newsweek Coverup of Fox17's Report on Nashville
https://archive.is/XI1ym
HHS Official Accuses CDC Scientists of Plotting Against Trump
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare...
CDC Violates Presidential Order with Critical Race Theory Training Program
https://christopherrufo.com/cdc-viola...
Presidential Order on CRT
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content...
Bill Gates Wonders Whether FDA Can Be Trusted on a Covid Vaccine
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
US Supreme Court: Trump Vows to Nominate a Woman as Ginsburg's Replacement
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can...
TOOLS FOR DIGGERS:
Background Search Database: https://bit.ly/2VGKsmB
BIG Resources: https://www.coreysdigs.com/resources/
Declassified Docs: https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-file-d...
VPN: https://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id...
Encrypted Email: https://proton.go2cloud.org/SH68
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video intro created by And We Know: https://www.youtube.com/user/gunnytorres
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