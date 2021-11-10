Dr. Zelenko: CCP Virus Vaccine Causes Death & Infertility

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11/02/2021 Dr. Zelenko: The great reset agenda is a transhuman depopulation agenda. Theoretically guided by eugenics, it aims to reduce a percentage of the population by the death shots and cause infertility that essentially leads to a death of a lineage; More seriously, the tracking technology it contains will trace you to enslave people by “mark of the beast”. Anyone “misbehaving” would have his commerce rights be deprived.