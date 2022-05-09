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Massive Evidence The New Hepatitis Is Connected To The Vaccine
The New American
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453 views • May 09, 2022
The Daily Clout and others are reporting 'Sudden Rise of Children with Liver Damage Were Breastfed By Vaccinated Mothers'. Watch the video for much more information.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

NBC 'They're still coming': More cases of unusual liver damage in kids reported
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/hepatitis-children-cases-unusual-liver-damage-reported-us-rcna27342?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=news_tab

Article: The Daily Clout - Sudden Rise of Children with Liver Damage Were Breastfed By Vaccinated Mothers
https://dailyclout.io/sudden-rise-of-unvaccinated-children-with-liver-damage-were-breastfed-by-fully-vaccinated-mothers/

Article: American Liberty Report - Confirmed: Deadly Child Hepatitis Outbreak is Directly Vaccine Related
https://www.americanlibertyemail.com/articles/confirmed-deadly-child-hepatitis-outbreak-is-directly-vaccine-related/

Article: Exposé - Medicine Regulators believe attenuated viruses in AstraZeneca & Janssen COVID Vaccines are to blame for rise in deadly Hepatitis among Children
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/07/medicine-regulators-blame-covid-jabs-hepatitis-children/?cmid=7ea5377a-504b-48d0-b0c4-96756003e4d4

Article: Journal-of-Hepatology - Immune-mediated hepatitis with the Moderna vaccine, no longer a coincidence but confirmed
https://www.journal-of-hepatology.eu/article/S0168-8278(21)02093-6/fulltext

CDC -Adenoviruses - CDC is investigating hepatitis of unknown origin in children; some of these cases tested positive for adenovirus.
Investigators are still learning more about the cause.
https://www.cdc.gov/adenovirus/index.html?msclkid=18eb2e5bcf2c11ec9548aaa70f618336

NIH - National Library Medicine - SARS-CoV-2 vaccination can elicit a CD8 T-cell dominant hepatitis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9021033/
Keywords
the new americanforced vaccinecovid vaccinecovid shotben armstrong
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