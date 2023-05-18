Create New Account
Pfizer Exec Admits COVID Vaccines Are a Bioweapon To Depopulate the Earth
The Prisoner
The globalist elite are using the pharmaceutical industry to carry out the biggest crime in the history of the world, according to former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Mike Yeadon, who warns that it will involve the deaths of millions, if not billions, of people.

Dr. Yeadon has revealed that the COVID vaccines are bioweapons being used as part of a depopulation agenda by the Deep State.

Dr. Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist, explained that the COVID pandemic, and the subsequent mRNA vaccination campaign, was a “supranational operation” years in the making and designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”

Yeadon said he came to the conclusion that the COVID pandemic was a depoulation plot by the globalists when he started seeing his Pfizer colleagues appearing on TV and telling blatant lies to the masses.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

