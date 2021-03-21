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Constitutional Convention VS. Convention of States; Are they different? How?
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11 views • March 21, 2021
The Constitutional Convention gave us the U.S. Constitution as we know it. But when the founders put together that document, was it a "RUN AWAY" convention? Did they have authority to make an entirely new government? What did the actual documents say authorizing them to have the convention? And What is the difference between a Constitutional Convention and a Convention of States? The Annapolis Convention setup the Philadelphia Constitutional Convention. What happened there? Let's take a look-see!!
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Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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