DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 20SEP22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 208 (19/9): Russia Warns that "Crimea Is an Integral Part of Russia"

00:00 Intro

00:56 Russia warns against Crimea claims

01:34 Calls for immediate referendum to join Russia in LPR & DPR; DPR head Pushilin agrees on synchronising referendum with LPR head Pasechnik; Russia to hold LPR referendum in falls 2022

06:00 1 x Russian Su25 shot down over Ukraine

06:11 Russia strikes warehouse south of South Ukraine NPP

08:34 Mykolaiv Front (Reinforcement reported at Prybuzke, Myrne, Liubomyrivka; Ukrainian Su-25 shot down over Oleksandrivka)

09:23 Davydiv Brid Front (Ukrainian forces fail to keep position at Bezimenne and Shchaslyve; Ukrainian forces reportedly advancing towards Davydiv Brid; Ukrainian forces pontoon operation reported at Bereznehuvate)

11:42 Kryvyi Rih Front (Fighting reported at Olhyne; Reinforcement reported at Shestirnya, Koshove, Vysokopillya, Myroliubivka)

12:21 Zaporizhzhia Line (Russia strikes HIMARS workshop in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian reinforcement reported at Novoyakovlivka; Ukrainian mine-clearing operation reported off Orikhiv)

13:58 Donetsk Front (Fighting reported at Novomykhailivka, Marinka, Pisky; Reinforcement reported at Novoselydivka)

15:44 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Mayorsk, Kurdyumivka; Russian forces captured Artemovsk Winery factory)

18:09 Siversk Front (Fighting reported at Vesele, Kreminna)

19:50 Slovyansk Front (Fighting reported NW & W of Lyman; Ukrainian Pontoon crossing reported at Bohorodychne)

21:42 Oskil Front (DPR claims presence in East Kupyansk)

22:22 Conclusion

Ukraine War Update: This is a summary / SITREP of Day 208's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we start off the day in the morning (ukraine time) of Day 209 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.



