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Adjusting Glide bolts with a Dial gauge
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218 views • March 26, 2020
I had this little dial gauge that's made for my Mill. I adapted it to adjust the glide bolts on a Piano keyboard. The dial is attached to a piece of wood which is clamped to the stretcher. Then a wedge is placed on top of the balance pins until it touches the arm of the dial gauge. Then with a tuning hammer the glide bolt id adjusted until the dial begins to move.
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