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Large Cash Transactions To Be Banned EU - Hugo Talks
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120 views • August 04, 2021
Well folks . . . further signs that cash is fast becoming obsolete . . . the EU countries are banning, large cash transactions!!!! This has been creeping in for some time, now, taking the next step, banning large cash transactions!!!
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