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How the first Christians staved off deadly viruses - and you can too
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30 views • January 29, 2021
With all the headlines and noise about the fake plague are you worried about deadly viruses and pathogens? The first Christians had a solution for that and it's all around you.
Links mentioned in the show (it doesn't matter what brand you get):
Copper tape
https://amzn.to/3pyRskd
Copper water bottle
https://amzn.to/2YrCVuJ
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
Links mentioned in the show (it doesn't matter what brand you get):
Copper tape
https://amzn.to/3pyRskd
Copper water bottle
https://amzn.to/2YrCVuJ
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
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