Israeli officials are furious over the Signal chat leak involving senior Trump administration officials because it included sensitive intelligence Israel provided to the U.S. from a human intelligence source in Yemen, CBS News has learned.





While the Signal chat messages published by Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic this week may not have compromised the effectiveness of the airstrike, given the publication's restraint on releasing the information, it did compromise a human source who provided the intelligence to the Israelis, who then provided it to the U.S. for targeting, a senior American intelligence official and a source with knowledge of the Israelis' ire told CBS News. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive national security matters.





The Wall Street Journal on Thursday first reported about the Israelis complaining to U.S. officials about Mike Waltz, President Trump's national security adviser, who set up the group chat and apparently added Goldberg by mistake.





The group spent several days earlier this month exchanging messages about possible plans to strike Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, who have repeatedly launched missiles at Israel and targeted shipping in the Red Sea.





On March 15, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth texted the group chat, composed of what's known as the principals committee — the highest level of the National Security Council, which includes Cabinet members and other senior U.S. officials.





According to Goldberg's report, one of Hegseth's messages said:





"Trigger Based" F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)





The senior American intelligence official told CBS News that in this context, "Trigger Based" refers to an operation that is contingent upon a specific condition or event — essentially, a go or no-go decision to launch an airstrike based on confirmation of the target's presence.





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israeli-officials-signal-texts-exposed-intelligence-sources-say/