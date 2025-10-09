BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If You Knew This, You'd Never Fear a Virus Again | Dr. Ardis
Wellness Superheroes
Wellness Superheroes
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
371 views • 20 hours ago

What if viruses aren’t what we were told it is? 🤔

In this groundbreaking interview, Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes a completely different perspective on illness — one that connects bioweapons, venom peptides, and nicotine receptors in ways you’ve never heard before.


Dr. Ardis explains why he believes the global health narrative around viruses is deeply flawed and how toxic exposures and engineered biological agents could be playing a bigger role in disease than infection itself. He also reveals surprising research on how nicotine might help protect the body’s vital systems rather than damage them.


💡 In this episode:

 • How bioweapons and venom components may influence modern illness

 • Why the mainstream virus narrative doesn’t add up

 • The fascinating connection between snake venom peptides and human receptors

 • What nicotine really does in the body — and why it might matter for your health

 • How to support your natural defenses and reclaim control of your wellbeing


This interview will challenge what you think you know about health, disease, and healing — and empower you to see your body in a whole new way.


📺 Watch now to hear Dr. Bryan Ardis explain why you may never need to fear a virus again.


Why "They" Want to Ban Nicotine Around the World

- https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-07-16-2025-why-big-pharma-hates-tobacco-and-nicotine


The Other “N” Word (Nicotine) - https://rumble.com/v4obxnq-episode-04.10.2024-the-other-n-word.html


THE ANTIDOTE | The Explosive Truth, Origin, and Antidote for Covid-19 - https://rumble.com/v3ln577-the-antidote-the-explosive-truth-origin-and-antidote-for-covid-19-share-eve.html


Buy Dr Ardis's BioDefense - use code WELLNESSSUPERHEROES for 10% OFF - https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=47


Get Dr Ardis's Book - https://a.co/d/f2PJKIc


Get Your Nicotine Patches HERE - https://shop.tolevita.com/wellnesssuperheroes

Keywords
nicotinevirusbioweaponshealthfreedomalternativemedicinenaturalhealingholistichealthimmunesupportdrbryanardisvenomtheorywellnesssuperheroesdrardisinterview
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy