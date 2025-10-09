If You Knew This, You'd Never Fear a Virus Again | Dr. Ardis

What if viruses aren’t what we were told it is? 🤔

In this groundbreaking interview, Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes a completely different perspective on illness — one that connects bioweapons, venom peptides, and nicotine receptors in ways you’ve never heard before.





Dr. Ardis explains why he believes the global health narrative around viruses is deeply flawed and how toxic exposures and engineered biological agents could be playing a bigger role in disease than infection itself. He also reveals surprising research on how nicotine might help protect the body’s vital systems rather than damage them.





💡 In this episode:

• How bioweapons and venom components may influence modern illness

• Why the mainstream virus narrative doesn’t add up

• The fascinating connection between snake venom peptides and human receptors

• What nicotine really does in the body — and why it might matter for your health

• How to support your natural defenses and reclaim control of your wellbeing





This interview will challenge what you think you know about health, disease, and healing — and empower you to see your body in a whole new way.





📺 Watch now to hear Dr. Bryan Ardis explain why you may never need to fear a virus again.





Why "They" Want to Ban Nicotine Around the World

- https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-07-16-2025-why-big-pharma-hates-tobacco-and-nicotine





The Other “N” Word (Nicotine) - https://rumble.com/v4obxnq-episode-04.10.2024-the-other-n-word.html





THE ANTIDOTE | The Explosive Truth, Origin, and Antidote for Covid-19 - https://rumble.com/v3ln577-the-antidote-the-explosive-truth-origin-and-antidote-for-covid-19-share-eve.html





Buy Dr Ardis's BioDefense - use code WELLNESSSUPERHEROES for 10% OFF - https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=47





Get Dr Ardis's Book - https://a.co/d/f2PJKIc





Get Your Nicotine Patches HERE - https://shop.tolevita.com/wellnesssuperheroes