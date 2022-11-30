Vaccine Tyranny - We Need Justice, Not Amnesty

Former US president Donald Trump has claimed that he is “the father of the vaccine” for coronavirus, attacking his successor Joe Biden for taking credit for the much-improved US response to the crisis.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-father-vaccine-covid-fox-interview-b1839555.html
There can be no amnesty for Covid-19 narrative pushers as people
proven right are still being persecuted as “misinformation spreaders,”
and illegal government censorship continues without abatement. In fact,
the Department of Homeland Security now views censorship and controlling
the information space as one of its core duties.
https://www.biznews.com/health/2022/11/09/pandemic-amnesty
Created by and mirrored with thanks to SicSemperTyrannis
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/-sicsempertyrannis-/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
