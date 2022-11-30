Create New Account
Vaccine Tyranny - We Need Justice, Not Amnesty
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Former US president Donald Trump has claimed that he is “the father of the vaccine” for coronavirus, attacking his successor Joe Biden for taking credit for the much-improved US response to the crisis.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-father-vaccine-covid-fox-interview-b1839555.html

There can be no amnesty for Covid-19 narrative pushers as people proven right are still being persecuted as “misinformation spreaders,” and illegal government censorship continues without abatement. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security now views censorship and controlling the information space as one of its core duties.
https://www.biznews.com/health/2022/11/09/pandemic-amnesty

Created by and mirrored with thanks to SicSemperTyrannis
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/-sicsempertyrannis-/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

