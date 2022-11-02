Communist China’s Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI Fell to Contraction Range in October

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https://gnews.org/articles/503397
Summary：10/31/2022 Investors have turned cautious after the disappointing release of Communist China's PMI of October. Its manufacturing PMI is 49.2% and non-manufacturing PMI is 48.7%. Domestic and international companies in Communist China are facing severe challenges.