Communist China’s Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI Fell to Contraction Range in October

Summary：10/31/2022 Investors have turned cautious after the disappointing release of Communist China's PMI of October. Its manufacturing PMI is 49.2% and non-manufacturing PMI is 48.7%. Domestic and international companies in Communist China are facing severe challenges.
