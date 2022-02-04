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Unvaccinated as scapegoats - what do the figures say?
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70 views • February 04, 2022
„We are experiencing a tyranny exercised by the unvaccinated [...],” raged the chairman of the World Medical Association, Prof. Montgomery, MD, on a talk show. However, a look at the figures in the RKI’s latest weekly report shows that it is not the unvaccinated who should be questioned, but the effectiveness of vaccination.
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