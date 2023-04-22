BASES2023 UFO Special Conference Gary Heseltine Book Promo

UFO Truth magazine editor, Gary Heseltine gives a a briefing on his new book Non-Human, which he will feature at The Bases Project 'BASES2023 UFO Special' seminars, in the village of Pewsey, 20th May, UK,
see Eventbrite for details and tickets. Few seats, restricted audience only
