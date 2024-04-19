Create New Account
They Can't HIDE Anymore: Russia Destroyed French and Polish Mercenaries In Ivano-Frankivsk
It seems that the Russian high military command has decided not to give a break to Moscow's enemies. While the Ukrainian General Staff and its NATO military advisers were trying to come to their senses from the shock of yesterday's missile attack on the Hotel in the northeastern part of Chernihiv, which resulted in the destruction of almost all the leadership of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the designation 'SEVER', along with the General Dmitry Krasilnikov, the Russian combat aviation and missile forces launched another massive missile strike on Ukraine................

Keywords
russiaivano-frankivskpolish mercenariesfrench mercenaries

