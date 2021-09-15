© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese Researchers Discover Holy Grail of Graphene Oxide Detox?
Follow
4
Share
Report
434 views • September 15, 2021
In this video we review humic acid and Fulvic acid, and how both help to constitute humus. We also take a look at how researchers from China recently discovered that humic acid staves off graphene- or graphene oxide-induced toxicity in several species, and indeed acts as a natural antidote for this novel technological substance.
Humic/Fulvic Acid on Amazon: https://amzn.to/398uzxw
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Humic acid acts as a natural antidote of graphene by regulating nanomaterial translocation and metabolic fluxes in vivo: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24857237/
2) The effects of humic acid on the toxicity of graphene oxide to Scenedesmus obliquus and Daphnia magna:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969718332522
3) Mitigation in Multiple Effects of Graphene Oxide Toxicity in Zebrafish Embryogenesis Driven by Humic Acid: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26171725/
4) Therapeutic Potential of Fulvic Acid in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases and Diabetes: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30276216/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com; pexels.com; unsplash.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Humic/Fulvic Acid on Amazon: https://amzn.to/398uzxw
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Humic acid acts as a natural antidote of graphene by regulating nanomaterial translocation and metabolic fluxes in vivo: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24857237/
2) The effects of humic acid on the toxicity of graphene oxide to Scenedesmus obliquus and Daphnia magna:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969718332522
3) Mitigation in Multiple Effects of Graphene Oxide Toxicity in Zebrafish Embryogenesis Driven by Humic Acid: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26171725/
4) Therapeutic Potential of Fulvic Acid in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases and Diabetes: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30276216/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com; pexels.com; unsplash.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.