The Cereal General arrived in Kiev.

Kellogg said that he will spend the whole week in Ukraine.

In yesterday's video address Zelensky announced what the talks with Kellogg will be about.

"This week there will be talks about further support. I instructed Commander Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Hnatov to present the information we have about the Russian potential and our prospects. We are also preparing meetings of President Trump's special representative with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as our intelligence agencies. The information will be complete. We also count on America's full understanding of what can be done to compel Russia to peace"

Adding:

Zelensky’s Regime Hands Over Key Odessa Port Terminal to American Funds

The U.S. has quietly taken control of one of the largest terminals at the Odessa port — Olimpex — with full backing from Zelensky’s administration. The Financial Times confirms the transfer.

According to the report, the Office of the President personally assisted two American investment funds — Argentem Creek Partners and Innovatus Capital Partners — in seizing a $95 million debt from Ukrainian businessmen who previously owned the terminal.

The alleged reason: the businessmen defaulted on loans and sold off grain that had been pledged as collateral.

Following the arrest of one of the owners, Vladimir Naumenko, in May — under charges of “fraud against creditors” — Ukraine’s Supreme Court approved the terminal’s transfer to the American investors this week without delay.

The FT spins this as a “test of Kiev’s ability to attract capital” — but in reality, it signals the continued selloff of Ukraine’s strategic infrastructure to foreign powers under the cover of war and debt enforcement.



