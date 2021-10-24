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Federation, We Starseeds Demand An Answer!
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131 views • October 24, 2021
Three of the UFP's incongruences I've been reflecting about during the past few weeks - one of them Gosia (from Cosmic Agency) described very well in a recent video of a conversation with Anéeka. There are more, as always of course, but these are the ones that have been bothering me the most lately. We, starseeds, deserve and demand an answer. It is long overdue.
I am speaking in the name of million of starseeds who incarnated here from 4D, 5D, 6D and 7D and above but cannot express themselves because they don't know how to or because they don't know how to make videos or how to reach you in orbit.
UNITED FEDERATION OF PLANETS, WE, MILLIONS OF STARSEEDS ON EARTH, DEMAND ANSWERS!
If you feel the call to contact me, my email and discord are at the end of this video.
If anything that I have shared here turns out to be incorrect and/or have no base, I will be the first one to admit the error and remove the video. Otherwise, this video will stay here. And others will follow. Many more will keep coming!
if you truly believe we are mistaken, then please, communicate with us!! Tell us what is going on up there and inside the Federation for goodness sake!
In the end you cannot blame us if the information in this video turns out to be exaggerated or misinterpreted since you all are silent (besides the Taygeteans and some other beings from other races). Even when we ask for contact. So, in a way, our ignorance about Federation matters is on YOU.
Next video in mind: "Help us to help the humans!"
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⭐️ Alternative/Backup Channels ⭐️
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music
"Icy Vindur" by A Himitsu
https://jonaserixon.github.io/a-himitsu/track.html?title=icy-vindur
"Art of Silence" by Uniq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V-pYCGx0C4
I am speaking in the name of million of starseeds who incarnated here from 4D, 5D, 6D and 7D and above but cannot express themselves because they don't know how to or because they don't know how to make videos or how to reach you in orbit.
UNITED FEDERATION OF PLANETS, WE, MILLIONS OF STARSEEDS ON EARTH, DEMAND ANSWERS!
If you feel the call to contact me, my email and discord are at the end of this video.
If anything that I have shared here turns out to be incorrect and/or have no base, I will be the first one to admit the error and remove the video. Otherwise, this video will stay here. And others will follow. Many more will keep coming!
if you truly believe we are mistaken, then please, communicate with us!! Tell us what is going on up there and inside the Federation for goodness sake!
In the end you cannot blame us if the information in this video turns out to be exaggerated or misinterpreted since you all are silent (besides the Taygeteans and some other beings from other races). Even when we ask for contact. So, in a way, our ignorance about Federation matters is on YOU.
Next video in mind: "Help us to help the humans!"
-
⭐️ Alternative/Backup Channels ⭐️
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music
"Icy Vindur" by A Himitsu
https://jonaserixon.github.io/a-himitsu/track.html?title=icy-vindur
"Art of Silence" by Uniq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V-pYCGx0C4
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