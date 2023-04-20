https://gettr.com/post/p2euq9kb2cc

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】 Mr. Miles Guo revealed that he was arrested on March 15th because the CCP knew that a number of sovereign investment institutions were coming to sign a contract with the Himalaya Exchange on the 17th. The CCP disrupted our original plan this time, but it could not defeat the trust and unity of our fellow fighters. Brother Seven called on fellow fighters to be united. As long as we are united, no one can defeat us, only we can defeat ourselves.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】 七哥透露3月15号被抓是因为中共知道17号有一些国家投资机构要来和喜联储签约，届时喜币的价格会高涨。中共此次虽然打乱了原本的计划，但是打不倒我们战友的信任和团结，七哥号召战友要团结，只要团结，任何人打不倒我们，只有我们自己能打倒我们。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





