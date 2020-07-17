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Police Brutality in New York as the NYPD yesterday violently clearing the Brooklyn Bridge!!
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81 views • July 17, 2020
NYPD officers just violently arrest about a dozen protesters who’d linked arms to block the police march across Brooklyn Bridge. Members of community affairs unit who made arrests were just marching alongside pro police group.
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