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'Noahide Utopian' Part 10: The Evil of the New World Order [30.05.2022]
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200 views • May 31, 2022
Note: 'Those (Morons) That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat it' - George Satayana
In Noahide Utopian part 10, I go over the most important information of this whole series, and that is the evil of the New World Order.
Many people are still under the impression that a one world government will result in world peace. However, these same people do not know that the leaders who are aiming for this one world system are individuals that don’t care about them, and who have their own interests instead of helping the innocent and poor.
The following next videos of this series will cover a few more things concerning world war 1 and world war 2 that were not mentioned in this video.
Sources:
G. Edward Griffin on Cecil Rhode’s one world government: https://youtu.be/MdSPCWTbPeI
The story of Johann Jakob Lanz and the Illuminati documents: https://nwodb.com/app/view/1/979
The History of the Illuminati: https://bitterwinter.org/3-the-political-turn-of-the-bavarian-illuminati/
Pawns In The Game: https://www.bitchute.com/video/96LtjJ3H4241/
Illuminati | Overall Goals by Arthur R. Thompson: https://youtu.be/p7kkEvO4ed4
Myron C. Fagan (1967): https://youtu.be/KrUXPn7HCjM
Proof Freemasonry was behind World War 1: https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1995/eirv22n13-19950324/eirv22n13-19950324_057-how_the_british_ran_the_sarajevo.pdf
--
'Noahide Utopian' Part 1: The Tower of Babel [02.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaY3xaoglrEz/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 2: Secret Societies and Ancient Mystery Religions [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXRmh9OzR9sR/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 3: The Origins of Christendom [09.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNgv6MtarZCO/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 4: The Unholy Alliance of the Illuminati [14.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHqUiDYgW5Du/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 5 (1/2): The Protocols of the Illuminati [15.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dIcY6Nx21soC/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 5 (2/2): The Satanic Doctrine in Freemasonry! [16.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1dQ2kIOUSBy9/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 6: The Bloodlines of the Illuminati [18.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Jz3veqlUk6v/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 7: How Central Banking Works (ft. Peter Joseph) [20.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnKgZWi2SUdr/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 8: Napoleon’s Fight Against the Illuminati [22.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qPPz7dq63atw/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 9: Understanding the Illuminati Round Table! [27.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qQfPClgNGrui/
--
@Scarack Truther - 523 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IbrTaN8AcZZg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
https://youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
https://www.instagram.com/scarack_truther/
Angel Velazquez
A long living Truther and Christian. I love editing and publishing YouTube Videos and I am a Weightlifting Fanatic!
youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
Scarack Truther - 27.1K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/community
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/channels
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/about
https://twitter.com/CodHuRoyale
https://www.patreon.com/login?ru=%2Fedit
In Noahide Utopian part 10, I go over the most important information of this whole series, and that is the evil of the New World Order.
Many people are still under the impression that a one world government will result in world peace. However, these same people do not know that the leaders who are aiming for this one world system are individuals that don’t care about them, and who have their own interests instead of helping the innocent and poor.
The following next videos of this series will cover a few more things concerning world war 1 and world war 2 that were not mentioned in this video.
Sources:
G. Edward Griffin on Cecil Rhode’s one world government: https://youtu.be/MdSPCWTbPeI
The story of Johann Jakob Lanz and the Illuminati documents: https://nwodb.com/app/view/1/979
The History of the Illuminati: https://bitterwinter.org/3-the-political-turn-of-the-bavarian-illuminati/
Pawns In The Game: https://www.bitchute.com/video/96LtjJ3H4241/
Illuminati | Overall Goals by Arthur R. Thompson: https://youtu.be/p7kkEvO4ed4
Myron C. Fagan (1967): https://youtu.be/KrUXPn7HCjM
Proof Freemasonry was behind World War 1: https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1995/eirv22n13-19950324/eirv22n13-19950324_057-how_the_british_ran_the_sarajevo.pdf
--
'Noahide Utopian' Part 1: The Tower of Babel [02.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaY3xaoglrEz/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 2: Secret Societies and Ancient Mystery Religions [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXRmh9OzR9sR/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 3: The Origins of Christendom [09.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNgv6MtarZCO/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 4: The Unholy Alliance of the Illuminati [14.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHqUiDYgW5Du/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 5 (1/2): The Protocols of the Illuminati [15.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dIcY6Nx21soC/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 5 (2/2): The Satanic Doctrine in Freemasonry! [16.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1dQ2kIOUSBy9/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 6: The Bloodlines of the Illuminati [18.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Jz3veqlUk6v/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 7: How Central Banking Works (ft. Peter Joseph) [20.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnKgZWi2SUdr/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 8: Napoleon’s Fight Against the Illuminati [22.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qPPz7dq63atw/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 9: Understanding the Illuminati Round Table! [27.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qQfPClgNGrui/
--
@Scarack Truther - 523 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IbrTaN8AcZZg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
https://youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
https://www.instagram.com/scarack_truther/
Angel Velazquez
A long living Truther and Christian. I love editing and publishing YouTube Videos and I am a Weightlifting Fanatic!
youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
Scarack Truther - 27.1K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/community
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/channels
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/about
https://twitter.com/CodHuRoyale
https://www.patreon.com/login?ru=%2Fedit
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