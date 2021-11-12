Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandate Forces More Than 84 Million Private Sector Employees To Get Vaccinated

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11/05/2021 ABC 10 News: The timeline and the specifics of new rules of Biden administration’s vaccine mandate will impact more than 84 million workers which are two thirds of the private sector workforce.