Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#HumanChain4Assange Stella Assange
101 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Oct 8, 2022 8 October 2022 Sorry for Helicopter sound issues  #HumanChain4Assange #FreeAssange No doubt a #HumanChain4Assange is a most impressive sight as thousands of  #FreeAssange supporters #SurroundParliament to bring the urgent message to the heart of Westminster.  PM Truss, though busy bailing out the sinking HMS Britannia, could deny the US extradition request and restore a semblance of freedom of speech & democratic accountability. Unlikely, we know, impossible by no means. #DropTheCharges @JoeBidenShow less

12DislikeShare
DownloadClipSave
EF Press
Keywords
julian assangelondonoctober 8ef pressstella assangehumanchain4assange

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket