EXCLUSIVE: USAID Depopulation Agenda Exposed | Daily Pulse Ep. 7

Data Analyst and Creative Technologist Andrew Arnold exposes the roots of the depopulation agenda dating back to the beginning using AI, and you won't believe whose been at the helm for decades... USAID.





Help keep us independent by supporting our carefully selected sponsors who share our values:





Visit https://starlink123.com/pulse/ or call 1-941-841-0844 and get your exclusive Starlink bundle with HUGE savings, free solar charger and battery today! Enter code 'pulse' at checkout. Access your 10% discount on all other items storewide with code 'pulse.'





Visit https://abovephone.com/pulse/ and access deep discounts with an extra $50 off applied automatically to purchase of any device from Above Phone. Register for their FREE webinar today! https://abovephone.com/pulse/





Visit KEPM at https://www.kepm.com/pulse or call 720.605.3900 and consider safeguarding your paper assets using affordable silver and gold with minimal premiums and commissions.





Visit https://myehialoha.org/#VFOX with promo code VFOX for 30% off courses and the upcoming Virtual Solutions Summit happening on May 24, 2025.





Follow Zeee Media on Rumble & X:





https://rumble.com/user/ZeeeMedia

https://x.com/zeee_media





Follow Vigilant Fox on Rumble, X & Substack:





https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

https://x.com/VigilantFox

https://www.vigilantfox.com/