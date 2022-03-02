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Ukraine False Flag Attacks: Are the 'Nazi National Militia' Using Banned Cluster Bombs On Ukranians (Again)?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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60 views • March 02, 2022
How foolish would it be for Russia to use worldwide banned 'cluster bombs' on the city of Kharkov, Ukraine while sitting in potential Peace Talks with the beiseiged Ukraine government? Obviously, not the best thing to do when you are under world wide scrutiny. This happened yesterday (February 28th) as the city of Kharkov was hit with missile strikes and they turned out to be deadly cluster bombs. Both Russia and Ukraine have these deadly made in Russia universally banned explosives in their arsenal. In 2014 Human Rights Watch implicated the Ukraine government for illegally using them on the pro-Russian citizens of Donetsk during the civil war in Donbass in late 2014. Ukraine has used deadly force against it's own people in the past. What is stopping the Nazi regime from using these weapons of mass destruction on their own people again in false flag attacks on their various cities and citizens to gain International attention, sympathy and support as they battle the invading Russian forces? While they are arguing that Russia needs to be held accountable for violating the Geneva Convention, it may well be their own military firing off these false flag rockets. Let's take a look at the geo-politics.

Related videos:

My Trip From Kiev to Kharkov Last Night (Birthday Stream)
Coach Red Pill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zXeIBIpXfc&;t=1s

Putin Address To Nation - Special military operation in Ukraine - neo-Nazis / Anti-retreat units
Irnieracing Reports YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B44eBIibeGo

Related links:

https://www.hrw.org/news/2014/10/20/ukraine-widespread-use-cluster-munitions

https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-releases-prisoners-combat-experience-war-russia-volodymyr-zelensky-1683175

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cohen-ukraine-commentary-idUSKBN1GV2TY

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