Dr. Paul Cottrell: COVID Vaccines and CANCER (April 2023)

Dr. Paul Cottrell gives his concerns regarding the COVID-19 gene therapy "vaccines" and their mechanism for causing turbo cancers. The perfect business model by Big Pharma to 1. Create cancer (and other diseases) with a "treatment" (a.k.a BIOWEAPON) and 2. Offer devastating mRNA "solutions" for these diseases (creating even more death and destruction) and therefore 3. Allowing them to make BILLIONS profitting from your death and suffering.
SOURCES:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.