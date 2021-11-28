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Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
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83 views • November 28, 2021
International Pedophile Sex Trafficking Rings are Controlled by the Elite...
Links
https://www.foxnews.com/us/flight-logs-show-bill-clinton-flew-on-sex-offenders-jet-much-more-than-previously-known
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/bill-clinton/bill-clinton-and-jeffrey-epstein-908671
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/feb/07/jeffrey-epstein-accuser-video-footage-sex-powerful-men
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-phil-interview-exposes-global-elite-pedophiles/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-25/clinton-silsby-trafficking-scandal-and-how-media-attempted-ignorecover-it (dead)
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1249280/Haiti-earthquake-Missionaries-led-Laura-Silsby-accused-stealing-orphans.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/05/22/hollywood-in-the-grip-of-child-abuse-scandal-similar-to-jimmy-sa/
https://www.salon.com/2009/09/28/polanski_arrest/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/370439/Jimmy-Savile-was-part-of-satanic-ring
https://archive.md/eYXQ9#selection-1531.188-1531.247
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2698820/Murdered-Crimewatch-presenter-Jill-Dando-tried-bosses-investigate-alleged-paeodphile-ring-inside-BBC-no-one-wanted-know.html
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2014/dec/18/london-police-vip-child-sex-abuse-murder
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2837175/MP-told-police-VIP-paedophile-ring-s-parties-26-years-Labour-s-John-Mann-claims-handed-evidence-abuse-Scotland-Yard-investigation-shelved.html#ixzz4dE5ww4IV
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/ex-tory-minister-pictured-child-sex-3300248
https://www.rt.com/uk/171176-children-abuse-mps-decades/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/liberaldemocrats/10775341/Cyril-Smith-the-predatory-paedophile-protected-by-establishment.html
https://www.prisonplanet.com/040304_d...
https://www.smh.com.au/world/dutroux-worked-on-orders-of-child-sex-ring-20040304-gdih1b.html
http://www.endgamethemovie.com/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4136536/Former-child-sex-slave-sold-Belgian-recalls-abuse.html
www.dailymail.co.uk Former child sex slave sold Belgian recalls abusel
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4136536/Former-child-sex-slave-sold-Belgian-recalls-abuse.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9369557/Woman-caught-alleged-sex-slave-ring-claims-told-police-abuse-two-years-ago.html
www.prisonplanet.com toulouse officials ordered murder says serial killer.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/jun/03/france.paulwebster
http://www.whale.to/b/toulouse.html
https://www.dailywire.com/news/sex-trafficking-arrests-soar-under-trump-msm-joseph-curl#
2,538,480 views Apr 5, 2017
Paul Joseph Watson
1.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/o1GQehNcZZw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Links
https://www.foxnews.com/us/flight-logs-show-bill-clinton-flew-on-sex-offenders-jet-much-more-than-previously-known
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/bill-clinton/bill-clinton-and-jeffrey-epstein-908671
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/feb/07/jeffrey-epstein-accuser-video-footage-sex-powerful-men
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-phil-interview-exposes-global-elite-pedophiles/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-25/clinton-silsby-trafficking-scandal-and-how-media-attempted-ignorecover-it (dead)
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1249280/Haiti-earthquake-Missionaries-led-Laura-Silsby-accused-stealing-orphans.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/05/22/hollywood-in-the-grip-of-child-abuse-scandal-similar-to-jimmy-sa/
https://www.salon.com/2009/09/28/polanski_arrest/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/370439/Jimmy-Savile-was-part-of-satanic-ring
https://archive.md/eYXQ9#selection-1531.188-1531.247
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2698820/Murdered-Crimewatch-presenter-Jill-Dando-tried-bosses-investigate-alleged-paeodphile-ring-inside-BBC-no-one-wanted-know.html
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2014/dec/18/london-police-vip-child-sex-abuse-murder
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2837175/MP-told-police-VIP-paedophile-ring-s-parties-26-years-Labour-s-John-Mann-claims-handed-evidence-abuse-Scotland-Yard-investigation-shelved.html#ixzz4dE5ww4IV
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/ex-tory-minister-pictured-child-sex-3300248
https://www.rt.com/uk/171176-children-abuse-mps-decades/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/liberaldemocrats/10775341/Cyril-Smith-the-predatory-paedophile-protected-by-establishment.html
https://www.prisonplanet.com/040304_d...
https://www.smh.com.au/world/dutroux-worked-on-orders-of-child-sex-ring-20040304-gdih1b.html
http://www.endgamethemovie.com/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4136536/Former-child-sex-slave-sold-Belgian-recalls-abuse.html
www.dailymail.co.uk Former child sex slave sold Belgian recalls abusel
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4136536/Former-child-sex-slave-sold-Belgian-recalls-abuse.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9369557/Woman-caught-alleged-sex-slave-ring-claims-told-police-abuse-two-years-ago.html
www.prisonplanet.com toulouse officials ordered murder says serial killer.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/jun/03/france.paulwebster
http://www.whale.to/b/toulouse.html
https://www.dailywire.com/news/sex-trafficking-arrests-soar-under-trump-msm-joseph-curl#
2,538,480 views Apr 5, 2017
Paul Joseph Watson
1.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/o1GQehNcZZw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Keywords
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