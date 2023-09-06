Don't Cave

October 3rd, 2021"But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him." Luke 12:5. Jesus said this after proclaiming that all darkness would be revealed in the light, and the things done in secret shall be shouted from the rooftops. People are dying due to COVID deception, and things will continue to worsen with demonized good doctors and concoctions of new variants. Will you be a bold light unto this world or will you cave to the pressure?





