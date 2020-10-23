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UK Column News - 23rd October 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 23rd October 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/5Rv5mqKOA34
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00.21 - Boris Johnson Thanks The Chancellor: - Are we heading for Universal Basic Income?
Sources:
********
Boris Johnson Statement: -
https://www.politicmag.net/politics-news/prime-ministers-statement-on-coronavirus-covid-19-22-october-2020-17802-2020/
03:37: - Sky News Catches Up with UK Column
Sources:
********
Sky News Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201023130805/https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-not-among-10-most-common-causes-of-death-in-september-ons-12111980
ONS COVID 19 Monthly Mortality Surveillance: - https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/monthlymortalityanalysisenglandandwales/september2020
07:32: - Bio-surveillance Searching Sewage for Early warning of SARS-CoV-2 - switching the narrative again
Sources:
********
Sewage Sampling Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201023104604/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/23/testing-sewage-for-covid-could-detect-outbreaks-early-scientists-say
Proof OF Testing Concept: -
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969720348932
Applied Sciences Article: -
https://www.technologynetworks.com/applied-sciences/news/sars-cov-2-traces-detected-in-barcelona-waste-water-from-march-2019-336688
Smart Article: -
https://smartwatermagazine.com/news/smart-water-magazine/brazil-finds-coronavirus-sewage-sample-november-2019
14:04: - Video Report on the U.S. Election
Sources:
********
21st Century Wire 2020 U.S. Election Analysis: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lyz71049FOA
15:15: - Council Funding (again and again and again)
Sources:
********
Robert Jenrick Statement: -
https://directsourcenews.org/2020/10/21/jenrick-confirms-allocations-of-1-billion-funding-for-councils-this-winter/
Andy Burnham Statement: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F28A5OJNN1I
17:00: - Welsh Lockdown - essential items only in stores for the next two weeks is this a move towards fu
Sources:
********
Retail Gazette Article: -
https://www.retailgazette.co.uk/blog/2020/10/grocers-in-wales-told-to-only-sell-essential-items-as-it-enters-2nd-lockdown/
22:05: - Resumption of Brexit "trade" talks??
Sources:
********
David Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEq_P54H-FE
EU/UK Institutional Arrangements: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/brexit-deal-not-done
26:40: - UK Conservative Party Political Support for The U.S. Democrats
Sources:
********
Sajid Javid Article (No Paywall): - https://archive.is/vHEIi
31:47: - Is the U.S. election heading towards a corrupt result? Is there an agenda to cause widespread civil unrest?
Sources:
********
Telegraph Article (No Paywall): - https://archive.is/JTEz2
Fox News Article: -
https://www.fox7austin.com/news/more-than-47-million-americans-have-voted-early-in-2020-presidential-election
Election Integrity Project: - https://www.eip-ca.com/index.htm
Gene Sharp From Dictatorship To Democracy: - https://archive.org/details/2011FromDictatorshipToDemocracyGeneSharp/page/n19/mode/2up
Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201023075205/https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/20/donald-trump-steal-election-start-preparing
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/20/democrat-led-transition-integrity-project-plan-for-post-election-chaos/
Sunday Wire 341: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/20/episode-341-american-color-revolution-with-host-patrick-henningsen-and-guests/
2020 Election Edge: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020-election-edge/
44:20: - Hunter Biden's Secret Emails and the MSM Blackout (total partisan corruption of the meainstream media)
Sources:
********
New York Post (censored) Article: -
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
Boston Herald Article: -
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/10/16/mainstream-medias-silence-on-biden-story-scandalous/
NPR Tweet: - https://twitter.com/NPRpubliceditor/status/1319281101223940096
48:40: - The Many Faces of Joe Biden - Politics is the new Hollywood
53:30: - The Atlantic Future Forum - The Militarisation of Society
Sources:
********
Jan Stoltenberg Statement: -
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_178940.htm
Forces Net Article: -
https://www.forces.net/news/coronavirus-how-military-helping
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/5Rv5mqKOA34
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00.21 - Boris Johnson Thanks The Chancellor: - Are we heading for Universal Basic Income?
Sources:
********
Boris Johnson Statement: -
https://www.politicmag.net/politics-news/prime-ministers-statement-on-coronavirus-covid-19-22-october-2020-17802-2020/
03:37: - Sky News Catches Up with UK Column
Sources:
********
Sky News Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201023130805/https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-not-among-10-most-common-causes-of-death-in-september-ons-12111980
ONS COVID 19 Monthly Mortality Surveillance: - https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/monthlymortalityanalysisenglandandwales/september2020
07:32: - Bio-surveillance Searching Sewage for Early warning of SARS-CoV-2 - switching the narrative again
Sources:
********
Sewage Sampling Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201023104604/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/23/testing-sewage-for-covid-could-detect-outbreaks-early-scientists-say
Proof OF Testing Concept: -
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969720348932
Applied Sciences Article: -
https://www.technologynetworks.com/applied-sciences/news/sars-cov-2-traces-detected-in-barcelona-waste-water-from-march-2019-336688
Smart Article: -
https://smartwatermagazine.com/news/smart-water-magazine/brazil-finds-coronavirus-sewage-sample-november-2019
14:04: - Video Report on the U.S. Election
Sources:
********
21st Century Wire 2020 U.S. Election Analysis: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lyz71049FOA
15:15: - Council Funding (again and again and again)
Sources:
********
Robert Jenrick Statement: -
https://directsourcenews.org/2020/10/21/jenrick-confirms-allocations-of-1-billion-funding-for-councils-this-winter/
Andy Burnham Statement: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F28A5OJNN1I
17:00: - Welsh Lockdown - essential items only in stores for the next two weeks is this a move towards fu
Sources:
********
Retail Gazette Article: -
https://www.retailgazette.co.uk/blog/2020/10/grocers-in-wales-told-to-only-sell-essential-items-as-it-enters-2nd-lockdown/
22:05: - Resumption of Brexit "trade" talks??
Sources:
********
David Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEq_P54H-FE
EU/UK Institutional Arrangements: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/brexit-deal-not-done
26:40: - UK Conservative Party Political Support for The U.S. Democrats
Sources:
********
Sajid Javid Article (No Paywall): - https://archive.is/vHEIi
31:47: - Is the U.S. election heading towards a corrupt result? Is there an agenda to cause widespread civil unrest?
Sources:
********
Telegraph Article (No Paywall): - https://archive.is/JTEz2
Fox News Article: -
https://www.fox7austin.com/news/more-than-47-million-americans-have-voted-early-in-2020-presidential-election
Election Integrity Project: - https://www.eip-ca.com/index.htm
Gene Sharp From Dictatorship To Democracy: - https://archive.org/details/2011FromDictatorshipToDemocracyGeneSharp/page/n19/mode/2up
Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201023075205/https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/20/donald-trump-steal-election-start-preparing
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/20/democrat-led-transition-integrity-project-plan-for-post-election-chaos/
Sunday Wire 341: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/20/episode-341-american-color-revolution-with-host-patrick-henningsen-and-guests/
2020 Election Edge: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020-election-edge/
44:20: - Hunter Biden's Secret Emails and the MSM Blackout (total partisan corruption of the meainstream media)
Sources:
********
New York Post (censored) Article: -
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
Boston Herald Article: -
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/10/16/mainstream-medias-silence-on-biden-story-scandalous/
NPR Tweet: - https://twitter.com/NPRpubliceditor/status/1319281101223940096
48:40: - The Many Faces of Joe Biden - Politics is the new Hollywood
53:30: - The Atlantic Future Forum - The Militarisation of Society
Sources:
********
Jan Stoltenberg Statement: -
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_178940.htm
Forces Net Article: -
https://www.forces.net/news/coronavirus-how-military-helping
Keywords
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