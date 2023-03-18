Oh SH*T, Here We Go

MIRRORED from Redacted

15 Mar 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ou5g6e9y8Mw&ab_channel=Redacted



The US and UK are arming Australia in a run up to a war with China. Indonesia has reminded Australia that this violates their nuclear peace deal but do they care? Most likely not. But is China on a winning streak for peace? The Wall Street Journal reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky next week after a meeting with Russian President Putin. Could he do what no one else has been able to do and broker an actual peace deal?