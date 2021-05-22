Digital Yuan Is the Largest Threat to the West That We Faced in the Last 30–40 Years

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5/18/2021 Kyle Bass: CCP’s digital Yuan is a digital Trojan horse. It allows China to export its digital authoritarianism. CCP’s digital Yuan is not intended for trade as there are only 1.8% of global currency transactions settled in RMB. CCP’s digital Yuan is a national security threat to the U.S. and Europe.