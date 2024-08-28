Hanegraaff a Luciferian, Walter Martin a Coward, “SRA”, “Turn The Other Cheek”, China’s Choice, Harry’s Uniform

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-27 the Papal Answer Man
Topic list:
* Hank Hanegraaff: the Papal Answer Man.
* Johnny is a man without a home or a country: here’s why.
* Hank Hanegraaff is a bold Luciferian with absolutely no fear of Divine Judgment.
* Martin – Hanegraaff vs. Breitbart – Bannon
* Walter Martin/Seventh Day Adventist controversy: cult or not?
* Only Johnny provides these critical facts when discussing Rome.
* What is the only acceptable outcome for the Roman Catholic Church?
* “Cindee” Martin on how daddy Walter Martin “debated” his “brother in Christ”: Jesuit Mitch Pacwa.
* What does the cultural Christian Left mean when they push “peace and love”?
* The “doctrinal errors” that tortured, violated, murdered and disappeared handicapped orphan Thomas Gorry.
* How did “Cindee” Martin get published at the “Christian Post”?
* “Cindee” Martin quoting daddy Walter: “the Catholic and Orthodox Churches have the central core doctrines of Christianity”.
* The cowardice of Adventism is here.
* The total invasiveness and humiliation that is “going to the ‘Doctor’.”
* “Satanic Ritual Abuse”
* What does “turn the other cheek” really mean?
* Should we forgive our tormentors?
* No fewer than 2 false flags, 3 manipulated events, (including the original “7-7”) started “World War 2”.
* If Billy Graham couldn’t have the Ten Commandments, he’d prefer “Mao”.
* What Billy Graham said of Cardinal Fulton Sheen.
* The “choice” for China: Chiang Kai-sheck or Mao tse Dung.
* The Jesuit “birthday” through “World War 2”.
* Germany was not allowed to keep what she stole, but this country was.
* What Sean Hross doesn’t tell you and why.
* “Prince Harry” and his “military record”.
* What was the erased cost of Montgomery’s debacle into Holland?
