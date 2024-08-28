Hanegraaff a Luciferian, Walter Martin a Coward, “SRA”, “Turn The Other Cheek”, China’s Choice, Harry’s Uniform

SR 2024-08-27 the Papal Answer Man

* Hank Hanegraaff: the Papal Answer Man.

* Johnny is a man without a home or a country: here’s why.

* Hank Hanegraaff is a bold Luciferian with absolutely no fear of Divine Judgment.

* Martin – Hanegraaff vs. Breitbart – Bannon

* Walter Martin/Seventh Day Adventist controversy: cult or not?

* Only Johnny provides these critical facts when discussing Rome.

* What is the only acceptable outcome for the Roman Catholic Church?

* “Cindee” Martin on how daddy Walter Martin “debated” his “brother in Christ”: Jesuit Mitch Pacwa.

* What does the cultural Christian Left mean when they push “peace and love”?

* The “doctrinal errors” that tortured, violated, murdered and disappeared handicapped orphan Thomas Gorry.

* How did “Cindee” Martin get published at the “Christian Post”?

* “Cindee” Martin quoting daddy Walter: “the Catholic and Orthodox Churches have the central core doctrines of Christianity”.

* The cowardice of Adventism is here.

* The total invasiveness and humiliation that is “going to the ‘Doctor’.”

* “Satanic Ritual Abuse”

* What does “turn the other cheek” really mean?

* Should we forgive our tormentors?

* No fewer than 2 false flags, 3 manipulated events, (including the original “7-7”) started “World War 2”.

* If Billy Graham couldn’t have the Ten Commandments, he’d prefer “Mao”.

* What Billy Graham said of Cardinal Fulton Sheen.

* The “choice” for China: Chiang Kai-sheck or Mao tse Dung.

* The Jesuit “birthday” through “World War 2”.

* Germany was not allowed to keep what she stole, but this country was.

* What Sean Hross doesn’t tell you and why.

* “Prince Harry” and his “military record”.

* What was the erased cost of Montgomery’s debacle into Holland?

