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EPISODE 256: THE WORLD HEALTH ORDER
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7497 views • February 25, 2022
Trudeau, Putin, Schwab, and The World Health Order; Surprise! CDC Hiding Data; Ex-BlackRock Manager Exposes Global Cover Up; Convoy Organizer’s Message to Biden & The World
Guests: Alexandra Lavoie, Edward Dowd, Kyle Sefcik
Guests: Alexandra Lavoie, Edward Dowd, Kyle Sefcik
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