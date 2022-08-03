Foreseeable CCP Version “Plaza Accord” Will Cause Its Economy to Collapse

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https://gnews.org/post/p132i5d76
Miles Guo commented in the Grand Live Broadcast on July 31, that in exchange for prolonging the life of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the CCP may have to sign an agreement with the U.S. similar to the “Plaza Accord” Japan signed with the U.S.. Once the CCP signs such an agreement, the CCP would face the collapse of its domestic economy and the complete destruction of its plan to challenge the U.S. dollar financially through the “One Belt and One Road” projects and through the collaboration with the so called “Gold Bricks Countries.”