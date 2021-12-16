© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 12. 15. 21.
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • December 16, 2021
Ep. 2653a - The [CB] Confirmed The Controlled Demolition Of The Economy
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The Biden administration has lost the narrative, the people do not believe, they can see through the economic lies. Psaki tries to convince everyone that nobody cares about the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling has been raised and the Fed just signaled that they are ready to bring down the economic system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The Biden administration has lost the narrative, the people do not believe, they can see through the economic lies. Psaki tries to convince everyone that nobody cares about the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling has been raised and the Fed just signaled that they are ready to bring down the economic system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.