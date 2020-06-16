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ges2018c08 dpreslar Continuous faith is not required for everlasting life
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0 view • June 16, 2020
This is from the 2018 Grace Evangelical Society Conference. In this session Donnie Preslar explains the use of faith and believe in evangelistic contexts and how a one belief is all it takes to get everlasting life, which can never be lost.
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