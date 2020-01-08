The Truth About the Australian Bushfires

During the summers muslims torches cars and land, forrests, schools and other on purpose and the police always says the fires are due because muslims do not have anything to do. But I never heard of corrupt POS stenchy shit police getting their homes or cars torched. Climate change, pushed by disgusting retarded swedish commie scum so that there is a reason for taxes can be rised so that there is money much needed to be transferred to muslims and welfare, so they can live much better than people that work and have contributed. When taxes are not enough to plug the running budget defecit they kick out old people from retirement homes so that criminal muslims and disgusting criminal low iq scum that will never contribute can have apartments. that is open borders commie cesspool shit holes and that is why you should boycot and swedish made products and services, boycot ikea, volvo, ericsson and other piece of shit companies that copied others and exploited. that proud themselves f being from a commie pos place that is pure tyrrany, dictatorship, bullying and when you are vocal and do not buy the narrative they send commie thugs, "journalists" and "police" charging you of something no one heard of. by buying swedish products and services means you sponsor and promote this commie cesspools politcies. sponsor your own country and nation and not a commie cesspool shithole where borders are open and you need all kind of bullshit reasons to boost the texes and steal from the ones that work.



Update: Appears that the Australians caught hordes of low iq muslims that torched land and trees. the inbreeded scum that hates whites likes to torch all kind of things. i wonder why their stenchy muslims countries are all sand and why they do not torch things in their shit hole countries. they can torch things there too or rape women and animals.