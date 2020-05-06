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Cornavirus, Revelation & The Parable of the Fig Tree
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11 views • May 06, 2020
A Bible study about Revelation, the current Pandemic and The Parable of the Fig Tree. This is my first video on my channel which I dedicate to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I have never created YouTube videos before so I apologize for my less than perfect edits and a few mistakes but I went ahead and uploaded this so it could be available(hopefully) for April 12th.
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