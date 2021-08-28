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THIS REGISTERED NURSE HAS A GREAT QUESTION...IF THEY REALLY CARE SO MUCH ABOUT US...THEN WHY...
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60 views • August 28, 2021
Her question is on target. Source: Pirate Pete. Some more videos you may want to see:
Indian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iCbBkhs8a9ae/
Indian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iCbBkhs8a9ae/
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