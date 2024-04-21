A Vision About World War 3 Revisted

Pastor John revisits a prophetic vision about the outbreak of World War III and four conditions that must be met before this horrible war breaks out. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 follows the same playbook that Adolf Hitler used in World War II. We can’t stop this future war but we can ask God to delay it.
March 27, 2022
Original Video A Vision About World War 3 found here:
https://www.brighteon.com/66105cdd-5ce3-4db6-997f-e8e57eb52b41
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.