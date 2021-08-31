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Eric Clapton calls out Covid vaccine propaganda in new song
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163 views • August 31, 2021
Alison Morrow, August 30, 2021
#EricClapton #CovidVaccine #NewSong Eric Clapton criticizes Covid vaccine propaganda in his new song, "This has gotta stop." Clapton has been vocal about his painful reaction to receiving the shot, potentially ending his music career, which he describes in the song. He has said he did not feel like he was fully informed about the risks. Ex-TV news producer Mark Fox, who also worked in the music industry for about 2 decades, joins me to talk about it all.
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#EricClapton #CovidVaccine #NewSong Eric Clapton criticizes Covid vaccine propaganda in his new song, "This has gotta stop." Clapton has been vocal about his painful reaction to receiving the shot, potentially ending his music career, which he describes in the song. He has said he did not feel like he was fully informed about the risks. Ex-TV news producer Mark Fox, who also worked in the music industry for about 2 decades, joins me to talk about it all.
WINE:
https://alisonwinepromo.com
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/ALISON
SEND ME STORY TIPS ON LOCALS:
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/support
FIND ME ON ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
FIND ME ON ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
SUPPORT ME ON PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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